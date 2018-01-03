Emily Ratajkowski Body-Appropriate Feminist Views

In addition to dressing for one’s body type, one should also take on social and political views that support their body type, which is exactly what Emily Ratajkowski has done since becoming famous for empowering women by going nude in the music video for Robin Thick’s rape anthem Blurred Lines. Ratajkowski’s interviews on feminism usually focus on the importance of women having a safe space to show off their tits and vaginas without repercussion, and honestly, this benefits us all since she has an amazing body. If Rose McGowan didn’t look like a Play-Doh Joker created by a kid with a learning disability I’m sure her focus would be similar. Ratajkowski to Harper’s Bazaar Arabia on killing two birds – female empowerment and her career as a perennially nude model – with one stone:

I think a lot of people really feel that the idea of a woman being sexual or being sexualized is the opposite of feminism. When I feel like, in some ways, that conversation itself can be oppressive to women, because you’re telling them how to dress and how to act, which is actually the opposite of feminism.

And on working Harvey Weinstein’s name into her interview because it’s become obligatory:

You know, I think it’s always been difficult, but now I think it’s just more visible. In some ways it’s a good thing when it is visible because you have to be really organized to really stand for the things you believe in and have something to rally against. I don’t think that the difference in a president changes cultural issues, because all these things were happening with Harvey [Weinstein] under other political reigns.

Interesting that she’s on a first name basis with him. Finally, Ratajkowski on more stuff:

We need to say, ‘I believe you, I believe your experience, your truth and your feelings, about what it means to be a woman.’ We need to take the responsibility off women to change how they have to act and behave, and instead look at how we can unite against the cultural issues that have led us to where we are.

A lot of fancy talk for a pretty young lady. Here she is below uniting “against the cultural issues that have led us to where we are.” You can also relive the uncensored version HERE. For the sake of equality.

Photo Credit: Harper’s Bazaar, YouTube