Ewan McGregor’s Own Daughter Records A Diss Song Aimed At Dad

Ewan McGregor’s 15-year-old daughter, Esther McGregor, took her parent’s divorce harder than anyone anticipated. She dedicated a divorce diss song to her daddy that would have made Tupac and Biggie proud. But that’s what can you expect from a teenager that shares the same name with the average grandmother soiling herself in the old folks home. She’s also only 15 so all conversation of the trajectory of her attractiveness are officially on hold for a minimum of three years.

In the lyrics, Esther responds to the “s–t” she “found online” with: “I don’t know to forgive. I don’t know if I can. Ruining me.”

Divorce is a messy business but I don’t understand how the women your dad chooses to schedule penis appointments with outside of your mother can mentally ruin you. Victim complex. When you’re three years away from being able to participate in porn legally a divorce is more of a slight bump in the road at that point. Ever since American divorce rates crept up to that 50 percent mark other kids can’t even make fun of you for being the “divorce kid.” Chances are they’re also the product of a single mother who can only afford to send their child to High School with Lunchables and last year’s clothes on clearance from Marshalls. At least the McGregors have money. She has a nice voice so if she manages to not blame herself and study for Juilliard instead of how to get more tips stripping she should be able to survive this ordeal.



Photo Credit: Pacific Coast News