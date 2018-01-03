Failed relationships have the power to ruin people forever. Amber Heard wrecked Johnny Depp and now she’s after Elon Musk who also just happens to be humanity’s last hope. While Depp toils in debt and domestic abuse allegations inspired by Heard, Elon has made it known to the world that he too would enjoy the opportunity to make the same mistakes as Johnny. Heard and Musk were spotted in Chile together with the typical “just friends” lie. Nikola Tesla died without having children and now this genius who sells Teslas wants to put one in the worst possible womb.

Amber Heard and Elon Musk are spending more and more time together. The former couple was seen vacationing together in Chile and enjoying dinner with friends who included the Tesla CEO’s brother Kimbal Musk. The restaurant they were dining at, El Taringa, posted a photo of the crew with the actress and Musk sitting side-by-side in the left-hand corner of the photo on Friday night. Heard, 31, was looking down at the table while Musk, 46, enjoyed conversation with their fellow diners.

There’s a reason why Amber rather be on Instagram all the time while Elon concocts innovative new ways to improve the world. She’s basically decoration that could potentially be detrimental to the future development of humanity if she marries and divorces Elon. Taking the hope of mankind and half of a billion dollars away in the process. Musk is not someone you want to see incessantly sad or committing suicide over a bad break-up. The South African superhero is too valuable right now. Heard’s greatest contributions to this planet caps out at overrated eye candy actress. Her decision to focus on her role in Aquaman rather than reproduce with one of the higher IQs seen this century says more than enough about her priorities.

Photo Credit: Twitter / Pacific Coast News / Splash News / GQ Magazine