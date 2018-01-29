Fiona Apple Thinks Sexual Abuse In Music Biz Is ‘Criminal’

Nothing makes Hollywood life seem more glamorous than videos of celebs getting accosted by interviewers praying that they get punched in the face or ran over by Justin Bieber so they can sell their footage and put food on the table. Land of dreams. In this video the paps were probably going up to Fiona Apple for tips on how to disappear for two decades, all the while looking like death incarnate. We don’t get to see that part of the interview, but we do get to hear Apple’s thoughts on sexual assault in the music industry. And shocker. It exists.

Attendees of the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, which aired on Sunday, had their #UsToo moment by following in the Golden Globe’s footsteps of branding their couture with something to symbolize solidarity with the #MeThree! and Time’s Up movements. Instead of looking super bangable in slutty black numbers like the women at the Globes, Grammy attendees simply sported white roses, so as not to interfere with their desperate age-inappropriate clown costumes. When pressed for her thoughts, Fiona said that it’s about time that people acknowledge abuse of power in the music industry, but also admits that the Grammys are incredibly stupid and no one cares about them. I knew I liked her for some reason. See you in another twenty-years Fiona.

Photo Credit: YouTube / Pacific Coast News