Hitler Finds New Fan In Old R&B Singer

Break out your best copy of Mein Kampf that you had just lying around because Erykah Badu has seen the good inside one of the most hated men in history. The 90s R&B singer recently came down with a case of “when keeping things too real goes wrong.” In a world where every word is taken out of context faster than Ashley Graham finishes a full box of Twinkies, attempting to have an objective opinion about the greatest anti-Semite who ever lived on a public platform couldn’t have gone more wrong. She wasn’t exactly heiling Hitler per se, but in a Vulture interview obviously high off of incense and earth oils Badu stated that she could see the “good in everybody,” even Hitler. Her first point of the good person argument was Hitler’s ability to paint. She’s able to look past burning a bunch of Jews because she saw that episode of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia with Nazi grandpa.

Erykah Badu defended past comments made about Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, clarifying that she follows “anyone who has positive aspects” and sees “good in everybody” — even Hitler.

The celebrities you see on TV and hear on the radio aren’t savants. They’re there because they’re somewhat talented or sucking the right spot on the right person to make them a star. I understand the underlying message in what she was trying to say but sometimes some people are just pieces of shit. Just imagine the outrage if Ed Sheeran tried to argue how he saw the good in Willie Lynch? Nice penmanship doesn’t necessarily give him a pass to collect a Nobel Peace Prize. I can see anti-Semitic boycotts and backlash coming in 3…. 2….

Photo Credit: Pacific Coast News