Hollywood Celebrities Seeking Your Cash to Fight Sexual Harassment

The Commission formerly known as "Anita Hill is going to help us stop men from being horrible to women in Hollywood" has been officially renamed Time's Up. Sounds like a threat. It's certainly not a promise. The powerful in entertainment, both women and the men who constantly try to nail them, have decided that a GoFundMe page is the best place to end sexual harassment. The money is said to be directed to a Washington D.C. based legal fund that will assist women with workplace harassment suits.

Actresses such as Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep, and others that have known nothing but sacrifice, claim to be inspired by the Hispanic Female Farmworkers of America union. Overcoming adversity in the ladies picking lettuce industry since decades ago. So incredibly similar to being paid ten million for six weeks on set with Ridley Scott and vegan craft services. The use of "everyday people" is a nice aristocratic touch in Time's Up GoFundMe page:

The voices of those affected in every industry have been silenced for too long. From everyday people in the service industry, to farmers and businesspeople, to the entertainment and media industry and beyond, stand with us and let your voice be heard.

GoFundMe never used to have a higher purpose, but it did used to largely be out of work college grads blindly hoping strangers would fund their idea for a revolutionary keychain. And, occasionally, a decent place to throw guilt money at a kid with cancer. It was never envisioned as a place for wealthy A-list actresses and their talent agencies to ask for the public's cash to help them make celebrity movie trailers a safe space.

By the looks of the funding list for Time's Up, the vast portion of the fourteen million raised so far has come from six and seven figure donations from the likes of The Spielbergs, J.J. Abrams, the major talent agencies, and some well-to-do actresses throwing in chunks of half a mill a piece. People who can write fat checks without it ruining their chances of buying that new Bali luxury villa the very same day. It also helps if you have the income to write the donation off during tax season.

But they are also collecting $20 donations from the public at large, women who are virtue signaling and celebrity me-tooing a Harriet Tubman out the window so that Emma Stone may never experience the dread of a man telling her she has a nice body for a short person. It's okay, your kids didn't need those shoes. Emma needs peace of mind.

This entire process is half-obscene. The fact that the rich and entitled people putting it together have no idea how rich and entitled they appear makes it fully obscene. And that bit about how you and the chicks picking cauliflower for three bucks an hour before their evening sexual assaults are one in spirit. 2018 is already a horrible year.