Hugh Jackman, Victim Of Singing Success

Hugh Jackman isn’t just super human when in costume for the never ending Wolverine cameos and solo sideline stories, he’s also super awesome off-screen. Unfortunately he feels that no one is strong enough to save him from himself. His singing success has become the root of his newly found suffering. Hugh is finding it hard to cope with the 95th spot on the Billboard Hot 100. A list that has also been home to the likes of Danielle Bregoli with her song entitled “Hi Bich.” Being last on something so watered down isn’t exactly considered successful anymore thanks to the current state of what gets classified as music. Right now there are two separate heavily tattooed Mexican rappers with rainbow hair that both have higher ranked singles than Hugh. It’s safe to say talent isn’t a factor at all, everyone gets a trophy for trying.

“The Greatest Show,” the song that grants Jackman his first individual artist credit on the Hot 100, starts with 4.7 million U.S. streams and 12,000 downloads sold in the week ending Jan. 4, according to Nielsen Music.

The man of majestic muttonchops making an appearance on a music list is pretty amazing only when you consider that his main gig is acting. Hopefully his huge ego won’t inspire a career transition because what happened to Hasselhoff should never happen again. I want the Wolverine movies to stop just as must as everyone else as long as a Jackman album isn’t in the process of being mixed and mastered.

Photo Credit: Pacific Coast News