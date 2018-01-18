James Gunn Fat Shames Donald Trump

In a move that proves fat shaming is an entirely invented offense for the sake of women feeling offended on an as-needed basis, politically progressive Hollywood director James Gunn came out and called Donald Trump a big fat liar. Emphasis on the fat. A long time Trump Administration anger-management, Gunn proposed on social media that Trump weighs far more than the 239 listed in Trump’s medical report. He proposed a $100K to Trump’s favorite charity if the President agreed to step on a neutral scale for cameras to identify is he’s telling the truth about his weight. Which is something of an odd accusation, as the long time White House doctor released the report and findings, so you’re actually accusing him of undercounting President Tubbies pounds. Regardless, this is the era that rewards sad male anger on the coasts.

Gunn’s evidence for the deceit, a side by side photo of Trump and baseball bulked up home run hitter Albert Pujols, both officially listed at 6-3, circa 240. He picked a photo where Pujols appears more slender in frame and Trump appears like Santa Claus out of costume. Comparing body weights between people from photos is, at best, a shitty method. Both because angles have a ton to do with appearance, as any overweight woman taking selfies will tell you, and because we know muscle weighs more than fat, so a relatively slender old white dude with a big round gut isn’t going to weigh as much as his height counterpart who’s squatting heavy and burning up his charge card at GNC.

There’s no doubt Trump is a fatty. Though you’d have to wonder if the naval doctor would lie about Trump’s weight for no particular reason. This is the same doctor who downplayed Obama’s smoking habit, but not as if he simply lied about it in medical evaluations and reports.

Gunn’s sweltering rage clearly isn’t aimed at Trump’s BMI, but as he himself admits, his lying about his weight reveals an even deeper issue of the man being a cheat, a scoundrel, and a man who obviously eats the blood of black babies he steals in the night. When called out for fat shaming, Gunn did what any man would do these days, he tried to remind everybody this was about Trump being horrible, not him being a victimizer of big beautiful people:

“This has nothing to do with fat shaming, it has to do with a continuous pattern of fabricating facts by both Trump and his administration…That’s the point of my tweet. The biggest issue we are facing is a dictator wannabe who is trying to destroy the press. When facts don’t matter, we can’t even begin to have real conversations and debates about policy with a figure like that leading our country.”

The lying President claims are perhaps the most tired of them all. Every party accuses the other party’s President of being a massive liar. Obviously, they all do lie, so it’s technically accurate, but it’s so entirely rampant and cliche, it’s entirely moot as a point of contention. Like blaming a hooker for stealing your wallet. Sex workers lack morals. Were you aware?

The inability of Trump-haters to form coherent arguments against a man who is so incredibly and obviously flawed in important terms, remains something of a mystery or a group headed by highly paid creatives. How can you create strong universe films like Guardians of the Galaxy and not be able to provide any profundity on the failings of the Trump administration beyond, he’s fat and lying about his weight. That’s how high school girls fight. The skinny ones at least. The ones who weigh in at Pujols plus or minus ten try to remain on the perimeter.

