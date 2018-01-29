Jen Selter’s Lower Airbag Size Irrelevant After Rude Behavior

Instagram sensation Jen Selter sending clues through confrontational behavior that she’s long overdue for some discipline is the same stuff most fantasies are fueled from. That’s if you don’t fall into the category of disgruntled male flight attendant too upset to serve anymore attractive women only Sprite instead of your manhood in a private mile high club meeting. Some unseen situations are more stressful on your family jewels than cramped economy seating and a four hour pressurized cabin ride full of turbulence. Jen got to play the role of the person everyone on the plane hates, “miss moves around too much before takeoff.” But instead of letting the argument die, a male flight attendant believed it was in everyone’s best interest to boot Selter from the plane. Definitely not a glory story to tell your best mates at the bar.

A male flight attendant spotted Selter standing up, so he got in her face and barked, “You have to sit, ma’am,” and the two began bickering. “The plane wasn’t taking off. I told him to relax. But he had something against me,” she said. “He was so nasty.” He then asked her, “Do you want to get kicked off the plane?” — and she sarcastically shot back, “yeah.” The attendant took her seriously and spoke to the pilot, who called the police. “All of a sudden five cops came up,” she said. “I was literally getting attacked.” The officers yanked Selter and her sister off the plane, she said. Video footage shows an officer telling the model, “American Airlines calls the shots. They don’t want you to fly on their plane today” — as Selter bursts into tears.

Jen should rebound from this situation without a scratch. That’s probably the first male to ever treat her like trash but it should have been expected from a man whose current career path equals out to glorified air waitress. There wasn’t a shred of dignity to stand on for his power trip but he still managed to get the greatest ass that seat has probably ever had the pleasure of hosting evicted from the plane. Everyone lost here.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Backgrid USA