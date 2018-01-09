John Snow Can’t Hold His Mead

I hate when celebrities are nothing like the people they play on TV. Kit Harington was kicked out of a bar in NYC like some low ranking serf. How can one go from leader on HBO to famous face loser at a bar so quickly? Kit has the answer. He was looser than the horribly aged curtains of meat Pamela Andersen keeps between her legs. Apparently being hammered for that long doesn’t work out well for anyone. He wobbled around the bar wanting to play with balls like an underweight female on her fifth shot of free Fireball. Unsurprisingly he was denied from playing pool because no one cares that you’re King of The North in a realm were dragons don’t exist.

“Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington was kicked out of a Gramercy pub after jousting with bouncers and patrons around a pool table.

Harington openly identifying as an alcoholic should speed up the process for Game of Thrones’ return. 2019 is too long of a wait for someone with an alcohol and/or substance addiction problem. Let’s not have a repeat of heroin overdoses, The Hunger Games, and Phillip Seymour Hoffman. John Snow already died once but if it happens again in real life I doubt he could be brought back. And CGI for entire season will get tiresome to look at. The fate of the last season of GOT depends making sure that man stays sober and safe until shooting starts again.

