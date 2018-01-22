Justin Timberlake Reaches Final Level In MeToo Game

Times’s Up is probably trademarked already so Justin Timberlake went with calling his new single “Supplies.” He managed to cram almost everything wrong with the world and men right now in a 4 minute video while he came out on the other side smelling like roses. It was like watching the musical rendition of your average Buzzfeed article come to life. Because Timberlake has the answers. His first single sucked so hard he basically had to shimmy from side to side for the second one dissing Trump, Weinstein, and the Illuminati for good measure. It’s easier to get a spot on The Billboard Hot 100 when you subconsciously speak to those still upset that didn’t vote, didn’t file a police report, and don’t take personal responsibility for their poor position in life.

Pop music just isn’t what it used to be and you actually need a microwavable movement to get behind in order to sell records. The heat being emitted MeToo is just too good to pass up. Artist who were big names before just don’t know when to call it quits. Eminem is flailing around looking for attention from an audience of a completely different demographic and now Justin has joined the out-of-touch with fans club too. If Timberlake continues to compare what’s going on in the world right now as an actual dystopian future materializing I’m just going to have to hope his time’s up soon like it was in his movie In Time.

Photo Credit: Pacific Coast News

