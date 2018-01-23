Kathy Griffin Not Woman Enough For Women’s March

January 23, 2018 | celebrity | Elliot Wolf | Comments

When you’re the owner of a home grown biological vagina and somehow are still less welcomed at a women’s march than Bruce Jenner 2.0 it’s time to look into moving far away from the rest of the population. Hate like that runs deep and Kathy Griffin could feel the burn from behind her keyboard. Which led her to announce on social media that she was aware she wasn’t welcomed but still supported the 2018 Women’s March. I’m pretty sure she’s confusing only women hating her with society in general. Her reason for feeling like she should not be there was because of the infamous Trump beheading. Anderson Cooper publicly disowned her as a bestie and although he’s into dudes like a woman, he’s still a guy. The disapproval of Kathy’s existence is a sentiment equally shared by members of both sexes. Everyone hates you Griffen, guys, girls, and every gender in-between.

Although the comedian did not go into details about her claim, she shared her message alongside a black-and-white version of her infamous photo holding a mask of Donald Trump’s bloodied head, which seemed to imply the controversial photo was the reason she felt she wasn’t welcome.

It was pretty much curtains for Kathy career after her “joke.” The only way there was a possibility of her being forgiven for it was if she was actually hot. Looking like the come-to-life version of Howdy Doody with ricotta cheese imprints all over her inner thighs did not help her case. Griffen in a two-piece on the beach is drastically more terrifying to look at than any mock beheading.

Photo Credit: Pacific Coast News

8

Tags: kathy griffin


Advertisement


Related Post

Ashley Judd Denied Part Because She Wouldn’t Show Her Juicy Tits

Kathy Griffin Not Woman Enough For Women’s March

No Oscar Nomination For You, Alleged Assailant James Franco

Academy Award Nominations Inclusive!

Mr. Skin Podcast Ep 81: Sundance Reports and New Alexandra Daddario Nudity

Advertisement


Advertisement