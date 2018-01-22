Katy Perry Didn’t Get Plastic Surgery Except When She did

The wokest former pop princess in all the land Katy Perry spilled the hot goss to progressive feminist website Refinery 29 on everything from “Why she’s giving lip gloss a second chance” to “What she learned from having a pixie (haircut.)” Not making those things up. From what I understand Refinery 29 is like Lenny Letter mixed with Buzzfeed mixed with Highlights Magazine. Whereas we’re a shart mixed with another shart. Perry is apparently still famous enough to be at the receiving end of plastic surgery rumors, and I say she better milk these for all they’re worth, because they’re pretty much all she has left.

When Refinery 29 arrived at the “On those plastic surgery rumors” portion of their searing interview – which coincidentally provided Perry the opportunity to pimp her new gas station makeup line for Cover Girl – Perry proudly responded that she’s never had work done except for the times that she has:

I haven’t had any. I’ve done lasers and got [filler] injections under my eyes for the hollowing — which I’d recommend for everyone who wants a solution for their dark circles — but all of my assets are real. People tend to think they are fake, but it doesn’t really matter.

Fillers flow as freely in Hollywood as Harvey Weinstein’s jizz, but I’m not sure that makes them exempt from being wildly categorically different from full-blown plastic surgery. Perry adds of what we can expect from her in the next decade:

We’re getting away from that negative stigma about physical alterations. Of course, always be your authentic self — but if someone wants a nose job that makes them feel better, and they love their profile more because of it, it’s like ‘Go ahead! Do whatever makes you feel better about yourself. Stay in therapy, but get it, girl.’

Yeah girl. The idea of dressing and applying makeup like a drag queen’s take on Pogo the Clown while simultaneously receiving painful injections to beautify one’s appearance seems self-defeating to say the least. But this is 2018, and Katy Perry has the right to be as horrible as she wants, girl.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Pacific Coast News / Backgrid USA / Splash News