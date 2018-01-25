Kevin Spacey Gets Last Laugh

Major corporations would like you to believe that they won’t keep pedophiles on payroll because it’s morally wrong but that’s never the real reason. Netflix doesn’t care what actors do in their private lives as long as their penis is nowhere near an underaged anus when it’s time to film. It’s all about the bottom line and luring in new subscribers. The threat of too many canceled accounts from the backlash is the only reason an A-lister like Kevin Spacey would get the boot. It would seem disingenuous of Netflix if they allowed Kevin to read a disclaimer before every House of Cards episode saying how his views and feelings for the rotundness of twelve-year-old boy butt in no way reflects the views of his employer. Netflix tallied up their total loses at $39 million all thanks to one man.

Netflix:

On Monday, Chief Financial Officer David Wells announced the $39 million write-down, hurting an otherwise lucrative fourth-quarter for the streaming service. Wells said the charge was from content “we’ve decided not to move forward with.” A Netflix representative confirmed to Newsweek that the loss came from Kevin Spacey projects.

Was a situation like this really unexpected? Only if you weren’t paying attention. Spacey was pretty private, perpetually single, and made it to almost 60 without at least one marriage under his belt. Weird, to say the least but he fits the description of the usual suspect in cases like these. Only the plot twist isn’t Kevin walking away unscathed at the end like he did on film.

