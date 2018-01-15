Kris Jenner Furious That People Are Exploiting Kylie Jenner

The ability to self-reflect – to truly have a come-to-Jesus with oneself in order to understand both one’s strengths and weaknesses – is alive and well in the Jenndashian household! And if you don’t believe me, just check out these totally self-aware and not at all delusional and sociopathic comments from Madam Kris Jenner regarding one of her hos. The tens of people who tuned in for Sunday’s midseason premiere of Keeping Up With The Prostitutes were treated to a grounded moment in which Kris lamented the exploitation of her daughter by an employee who was secretly taking and distributing pics of Kylie. She kicks things off with a bang:

I really feel bad for Kylie because there’s always somebody that’s trying to exploit a certain situation.

Kylie. Run. Kris turned her twenty-year-old daughter into something resembling the product of a fifty-year-old Real Housewife assimilating with a Bratz Doll, and then mounted Kylie to deposit the Antichrist stewing in her ovaries. Kris continues about the whores Kylie faces daily. I mean horrors. Yeah I mean whores:

To have somebody in her own home trying to snap pictures they shouldn’t be snapping is really, really stressful. You want to be able to trust the people that you’re surrounded by, but we have to really be on alert at all time, and that’s extremely upsetting when you feel like you can’t be in your own bedroom or bathroom.

“Trust the people that you’re surrounded by?” Kris would sell Kylie’s organs on the dark web if she thought she could get a reality show out of it. In ten years, when all the Jenndashians are long-dead from STDs and exploded implants, I hope we have the ability to reflect on our time keeping up with them, and learn that fame, money, and a large social media fanbase aren’t everything in this world.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Pacific Coast News / Backgrid USA