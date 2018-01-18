Leah Remini Rescues Paul Haggis From Rape Blame

Every once in a while Xenu inspires someone to do something good for someone else. Even if they’re the naysayers on the other side of the psychiatric ward fence disguised as a church. Leah Remini came to rescue Paul Haggis from rape accusations by writing an open letter. She calls out the accusers for not going to the police as usual because destroying a man’s career from the comfort of your couch is way more convenient. It’s won’t be long before there’s a rape app with a Tinder interface culling every man’s profile who a woman has slept with, easily swiping right to accuse them of sexual assault. This actually might even be the church’s attempt at ruining Haggis right after finding out the big Scientology secret is something as stupid as talking to your skin because it’s composed of sacred beings.

Leah Remini has written an open letter along with Mike Rinder, her co-host of the A&E docu-series “Scientology and the Aftermath,” in which the pair defend “Crash” director and fellow ex-Scientologist Paul Haggis against multiple sexual misconduct allegations, including two rape claims. Haggis was accused of sexual harassment and abuse by four women

The inner urge for humans to have to rationalize everything we don’t understand and believe in anything carved a path for the Scientology cult to be created. It’s certainly not our best application of accumulated knowledge and experience but we are a species that worshipped the sun at one point in our existence on this Earth. A religion only for the rich scamming millionaires out of their money on the basis of belief is exactly what most celebrities deserve but being falsely accused of rape isn’t.

