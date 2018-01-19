Lindsay Lohan Wants To Be A Batgirl

Lindsay Lohan knows that the best way to get back on the good side of the same citizens she once turned her back on is by starring in a major Marvel or DC Studios film. Batgirl is the new superhero movie no one asked for and now Lindsay is begging to play lead. No one can put a finger on what exactly she does to earn money but this film should give her a reason to file taxes again. It’s possible that Lohan has been absent from acting so long directors won’t even have the slightest clue of who she is. That’s why she’s enlisted the help of her loyal fanbase, all six people, to retweet until someone notices or cares that she wants to play the part of Batgirl.

Lohan wants to play Batgirl in Joss Whedon’s movie with that title, and she’s not being shy about it.

Lohan’s main competitors for Batgirl are Hailee Steinfeld and Alicia Silverstone. All three women are gridlocked in a three-way tie for most uninteresting face in a movie most people won’t see. But if for some reason this movie does do well expect to see alternative female versions of every superhero franchise released in the last ten years. Spidergirl and She-Hulk may draw a crowd out of curiosity but the minute you turn Wolverine into a woman is when you’ve went too far.

RT if I should star in the new BATGIRL movie and everyone tell @joss 😘❤️ — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) January 6, 2018

