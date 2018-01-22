Lord Disick Upset With Ex Over Younger Man

Kourtney Kardashian is standing her ground when it comes to claiming 24-year-old Younes Bendjima as her male model boyfriend. She doesn’t care if Scott Disick is upset with her decision to move on. Everything is sunshine and rainbows until there’s a real possibility your 3-year-old son may be casually playing with the used undergarments of another man. Instantly sending you into another spell of depression. When a lover is that young caution and clothes are thrown to the wind and next to the playpen. And when other men leave their unmentionables at your ex’s house it’s official that they’ve moved on.

Scott/Kourtney phone call:

“‘I have a boyfriend and he’s 24 years old. It’s not the craziest thing that’s ever happened in the word,'” Kourtney continued. Scott’s reaction: “He’s like, ‘He’s your boyfriend?!’ And then he hung up the phone.”

Scott Disick is a man of many double standards. It’s hypocritical of him to believe he’s able to rebound with the barely legal but his ex-woman cannot. Every adult should be allowed to make their own terrible decisions. Dating down when it comes to age is always awkward. In relationships partners are always supposed to meet somewhere in the middle. There’s only so many times someone in their late thirties can argue with someone in their mid twenties before calling it quits. It’s the same fight every Saturday night deciding whether to attend a foam party or stay in to watch Anderson Cooper.

Photo Credit: Pacific Coast News