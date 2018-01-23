Mark Wahlberg Rapes Royalties, Not Women

Mark Wahlberg thought that hiding in plain sight would work but sadly he was mistaken. There are no limits to the levels of schmuck this man can reach. He recently tried to have his hate crimes expunged from his record because advancement as a restaurateur is easier with a clean record. I’ve still never seen a Wahlburgers in person but if anything on the menu is inspired by Mark it has to be the most basic tasteless food around only getting attention because of the name. Now man-blamer Mark who tried to be Mr. #NotAllMen with a 1.5 million dollar donation to bridge the pay-gap may have screwed some poor woman, Melina Bruhn, out of a lifetime of royalties. It’s hard to believe that there were worse things Wahlberg did in his past than beat minorities and name his rap group The Funky Bunch.

Melina Bruhn, who sang the lead vocals on “Life in the Streets,” Marky Mark’s 1994 album with reggae artist Prince Ital Joe: “I was screwed out of royalties for the rest of my life.”

I have a natural distrust of any man openly wearing a Time’s Up pin preaching about a pay gap. Not only does it look ridiculous but it’s symbolically apologizing for just being the male gender you were born. If you don’t feel guilty what are you saying sorry for? It’s always the ones with something to hide that are the first ones to say sorry.

Photo Credit: Splash News / Pacific Coast News