Men’s Rights Activist Deletes Women From Star Wars Film

I’m able to empathize with movements like MGTOW and their affiliates until their levels of petty exceed rationality which happened recently. Being passed around as a torrent available for download is the men-only version of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Are all female versions of the films we know and love ridiculous? Yes. Do men have to stoop to their level in order to make a point? The adult in me says no but in their defense, it was funny to find a 46-minute long version of Star Wars. The internet was specifically made for porn and shenanigans like this.

One anonymous men’s rights activist has taken it upon himself to release a new version of “The Last Jedi” that removes all women and only features scenes that include the male characters. Included in the cut on The Pirate Bay: – Leia never scolds, questions nor demotes Poe. – Kylo is more badass and much less conflicted and volatile. – No superpowered Rey. – Phasma is finished after the first blow by Finn. – Lots of little cuts reducing the number of female facial shots. Too many to count. (Pun intended.)

With all of the man-blaming going on as of late it’s pretty easy to be upset with women. But when everything boils down getting laid is still the motivation for most men to get up in the morning. While the theory of canceling women releases a rush of dopamine the idea put into practical use would be terrible. Touching tits is still amongst the top five greatest feelings in the world right behind experiencing the final warmth of a sun fading into the distance on the shoreline. I’d rather rub one out to Daisy Ridley on mute than Adam Driver at full volume 10 out of 10 times.

Photo Credit; Pacific Coast News / Lucasfilm

See Daisy Ridley Topless at Mr. Skin