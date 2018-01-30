Mr. Skin Podcast Ep 82: Mr. Skin and Andrea Talk Porn at the AVNs

January 30, 2018 | celebrity | Robert Paulsen | 0 Comments

Mr. Skin and Andrea got an eyeful in Las Vegas this weekend, after heading out to get up close and personal with all the sexiest porn stars at the 35th annual AVN Awards!

This special edition of the Mr. Skin Podcast comes to you live from the porn star packed floor of the 2018 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo, and covers all of the naughty goings-on in Vegas.

Plus, we’ve got an interview with our Streamate CamGirl of the Week, Lexi Belle!

Click on the player below to listen to the show and then click over to the Mr. Skin Podcast page for all the links mentioned in the episode, as well as your chance to call into the show and make your voice heard!

