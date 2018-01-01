Paris Hilton Engaged, People Magazine There To Capture The Magic

In the hit single Stars Are Blind, Paris Hilton sings "If you show me real love baby, I'll show you mine," and while she's shown hers to thousands of men over the years, the one who now officially gets to wake up to Hilton's blown out vag for the rest of his life is actor Chris Zylka. The thirty-two-year-old nobody proposed to his thirty-six-year-old nobody girlfriend of over a year while skiing on a mountaintop in Aspen, and the duo just so happened to be captured by paps during the surprising and candid moment! The folks at People Magazine must have had a bottle of antibiotics lying around that they were willing to barter with, because the couple has allowed the surprising and candid pics to be officially People Magazine EXCLUSIVE. Naturally Hilton was shocked as shit over the surprising and candid proposal:

I was so excited and surprised! I immediately said yes! The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!

She continues about life on the Z-list:

I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend. I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!

My co-worker swears that Zylka has a learning disability and truly thinks that he's in love with Hilton. Who also has a learning disability. So really, we should just be congratulating the happy handicapped couple. They could each do a lot worse. And Paris has. Many, many, many times. Zylka's Yelp review for this Hilton: "Looked nice enough but when I got under the sheets there were bugs everywhere."

Photo Credit: People, Mr. Skin