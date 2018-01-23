Professional Funny Woman Boycotting A Netflix Original Pay Offer

It’s easy to assume “because I’m ‘fill in the blank’” is the reason why you’re being lowballed or treated unfairly. While qualifying as not only one, but two oppressed classes at the same time being black and a woman it’s easy to forget that you may not also qualify as relevant. And relevancy is a major factor that decides the amount of money a talent is offered. Comedian Mo’Nique would like to receive a similar amount that Dave Chapelle or Amy Schumer received for their Netflix specials. And since Netflix refuses to pay her over $500K she now claims that Netflix is racist as well as sexist and people should boycott. Dave is black and Amy is a woman. Myth busted. The funniest thing Mo’Nique has done at all recently is turn down a Netflix deal with no other platform offering to pay her anything. $500,000 is nothing to laugh at when you haven’t been funny since the 90s.

Mo’Nique called for a boycott of streaming service Netflix for “gender bias and color bias” after allegedly being offered less money than Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle.

This is another case of an almost fully washed up celebrity on their spin cycle in denial. The core demographic that pays for a Netflix subscription doesn’t even know who she is, what UPN was, or that the fat mom from the movie Precious had her own show called The Parkers. No one will boycott because no one cares or knows Mo’Nique. It’s time to move into the museum with the rest of the relics from the 90s.

Photo Credit: Pacific Coast News