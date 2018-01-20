Rose McGowan Less Outraged At Men Victims

Rose McGowan sent her her “love and support” over social media to former co-star Jonathan Schaech who recently opened up about being abused by a director. Sending tweets telling someone you support them is making sure you look like a great person in front of everyone. It’s also a great way to mask the fact that you’re too good to pick up a telephone and talk to the same “victims” you would vehemently defend if they were a woman. Rose doesn’t care because she can’t directly capitalize from his situation. Selling “Anus Strong” love and support t-shirts would probably get her E! Special canceled for an insensitive disposition on sodomy.

McGowan is not going to stop until she makes a few million from sexual harassment. She’s invented new terms like “life theft” in an effort to laugh all the way to the bank after a trademark. The repressed sexual assault memories of others will lead to Rose raking in every penny. She’s more sinister than CEO Susan G. Komen capitalizing from cancer and suing other charities for using the word “cure.” What starts as sympathy can easily turn into a seven-figure income if you play your cards correctly.

I love and support you,

@JonathanShaech. I now understand why you were so angry when we worked together, it is because you were stolen. Hijacked. We need to start calling it Life Theft because these predators do, they steal lives. ENOUGH! Time for truth. https://t.co/1lcF1NvTX6 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 12, 2018

