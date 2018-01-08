Rose McGowan’s Sexual Harassment Show Premieres This Month

Rose McGowan is one woman that will not be silenced when it comes to sexual harassment. Sure she has accepted a settlement from Weinstein in the past but now she’s turning her sexual harassment hardships into an E! TV sympathy seeking special. The document will complement her soon-to-release memoir entitled BRAVE. This double whammy will definitely destroy the misogynistic Hollywood we have all come to know and love. But if it doesn’t I’m pretty sure Rose will be able to cash a nice check. Being a victim is more valuable than Bitcoin at the moment.

“You are formally invited into my mind and world. I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival,” McGowan said in a statement today. “As I ready my book, BRAVE, I realized I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil. I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you, about looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere. E!’s tremendous reach and impressive platform allow me to globally communicate the importance of living a BRAVE life.”

McGowan is battling sexual harassment after accepting money to stay quiet. That isn’t being courageous, that’s being an opportunist. Rose really wants to be the face of the victimhood franchise at any cost. Her dignity was sold way above value at $100,000 and quitting while you’re ahead isn’t something she’s familiar with. She’s already begun to attack other victims for their lack of dedication to being constantly oppressed. She believes peaceful black dress protests are for pansies. She’s writing the rules for women on how to handle harassment. Just don’t think for a minute her actions are altruistic at all, if you want to find out the rules they’re $14.99 plus tax on Google Play Books and the E! documentary will require a cable subscription.

