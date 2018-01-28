Russian Fashion Designer Deemed Racist After Reciting Rap

Keep the comments cordial or keep it to yourself is the way of the world right now. Every inside joke is eligible to be outed and up for national review. If the “insider” is discovered by an “outsider” and found to be insensitive as well as in violation of PC culture standards then the offender shall be shamed into oblivion. Russian fashion designer Ulyana Sergeenko is in trouble for a note that she sent to her Instagram blogger friend which read “To my n—-s in Paris.” A notable name she upset was Naomi Campbell. Although the majority consumer, human beings the color of casper and lighter reciting rap lyrics with profane African-American pejoratives in them are still taboo. America has this conversation three times at minimum annually about whether the use of the N word is okay to use across the board.

Russian fashion designer Ulyana Sergeenko is under fire for using the N-word in a note to lifestyle blogger Miroslava Duma (neither are black). On Monday, Duma, 32, posted a snap of the tone-deaf note on her Instagram story, which read “To my n—-s in Paris,” a play on the popular Kanye West song.

For someone from Russia I’m surprised she used the correct casual spelling of the word. In a country where it gets so cold that most Russians eat their own children during the never-ending winters you stop having feelings on the outside and inside when living in weather that’s always -32. She can avoid the backlash by blaming it on the weather. Russia and fashion are clearly antonyms so most sane individuals were avoiding her clothes already. Also there really can’t be a boycott when black people weren’t buying post-Soviet outerwear to begin with.

This DISGUSTS me. To see Mira post something on IG so casually using this racial slur, and then have Ulyana defend the usage with such a bs excuse makes my blood boil. So tired of “fashion girls” thinking that listening to one rap song gives them the right. pic.twitter.com/P5XHVnNXaX — Callia A. Hargrove (@calliarmelle) January 23, 2018



Photo Credit: Pacific Coast News