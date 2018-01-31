Sexual Assault Allegations Coming For Sitcoms Of Long Ago

Nothing swept under the rug will stay there now that every woman in America has decided to tell their own story about attempted sex gone wrong and the subsequent cover up. The blossoming flowers under Winnie Cooper’s shirt was the main reason so many boys watched the Wonder Years but surprisingly her name wasn’t listed in the lingering sexual assault case that stopped a season 7 from happening. Allegedly a 16-year-old Fred Savage and slightly older Jason Harvey harassed 32-years-old at the time costume designer Monique Long. She claims that Fred was behaving like a horny teenage boy infatuated with an older woman and begged her to have an affair with him. That’s not how affairs work and I find it hard to believe that someone can be harassed by someone half their size and age. Stacey’s mom has got it going on is the melodic anthem of every teenage boy who has ever lived. Older women are hot by default at age 16 when you’re either having sex with a sock or by yourself. I can’t imagine a teenage Savage being an actual threat. A settlement paid by ABC kept her from pursuing any further legal action.

But it doesn’t end there. Another woman from another favorite show, Charles In Charge, claims to have been finger banged and sexed up by a Charles that was out of control when the cameras were off. Scott Baio claims that his best impression of Nicole Eggert’s personal gynecologist was consensual and she was of age. She is denying both claims. Nicole has called out Scott before for sexual assault in 2013 but never got very far with any of her accusations. Baio has even asked her that if she believes that she was taken advantage of to reach out to the police instead of social media. And Like most other women with sexual regret repackaged as their interpretation of assault, she is refusing to file an official report with the authorities.

Photo Credit: Pacific Coast News / Getty Images