Shakira Skips Out On Tax In Spain

Superstar ass shaker Shakira is joining the super group of elite tax evaders. There’s nothing wrong with a little equality joining the likes of Wesley Snipes and Mike Sorrentino. She’s under investigation for forgetting to pay Uncle Se Habla Espanol Sam in Spain from the years 2011 to 2014. It’s hard not to feel bad for her when she’s making all of that money, sometimes remembering you’re still obligated to pay taxes can slip your mind. Her representatives are denying all obligations.

Several months ago, Shakira and other famous music artists, such as Madonna and U2 frontman Bono, were named in the “Paradise Papers” leaks that detailed offshore tax arrangements of high-profile individuals.

For a woman who manages to infiltrate every radio station worldwide you would think she would remember to pay tax. Having a warrant out for your arrest in multiple locations across the world kind of makes it hard to escape. You can’t change your name and move to Mexico if you already owe them too. If she’s not paying Spain I can just imagine who else she’s handed IOUs to. Backing out on money owed for living in Barcelona is brave. Spain just made the news for beating up Catalan voters for trying to separate themselves. Just imagine the treatment someone like Shakira would receive in jail. The pretty ones don’t last long.

Photo Credit: Pacific Coast News