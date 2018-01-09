Slender Man Movie Insensitive To Slain Teen

I believe when the horror genre makes the public aware that a film is based on a true story it sells more tickets. Authenticity is always king at the box office. And the possibility of a situation like The Strangers movie happening in real life made the studio enough money to get the green-light for a sequel. Sometimes Hollywood’s timing is a tad off and how soon is too soon doesn’t even get brought up. I can bet on there being a horror film based on true Weinstein events within the next couple of years. The new Slender Man movie is promising to be the scariest thing you’ll see in 2018 and the idea of this movie releasing has the father of a teen slain in the name of Slender Man terrified. He hopes all theaters in Wisconsin won’t feature the flick.

Sony’s “Slender Man” movie is “extremely distasteful” and is capitalizing on tragedy, says the father of one of the girls who stabbed their classmate in an attempt to please the fictional character. Bill Weier, father of Anissa Weier, said he hopes local Wisconsin theaters won’t show the film when it is released in May.

There’s a minority of the population that takes the internet too seriously and ending the life of another individual because you believe in an internet meme is taking things too far. But Hollywood won’t halt a release just because someone died. The only way movies get cancelled these days are if non-consensual sexual shenanigans were afoot. Because men wacking off in front of women who haven’t said yes yet is way more heinous than a movie reenacting a recent murder.



