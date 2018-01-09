Stassi Schroeder Heils Hitler’s Fashion Sense

Stassi Schroeder just solved the mystery whether women seen on TV are shallow insensitive monsters in expensive clothes and make-up. She’s under fire for her photo describing a recent outfit as “Nazi Chic.” No this wasn’t Hugo Boss’ neo-nazi cruise collection for women but rather Schroeder’s attempt at humor. Clearly she forgot what gender she was as most humor coming from women have a slim chance of actually being funny. Her other two friends in the photo claimed to be “criminal chic” and “Tupac chic.” If your goal is to piss the internet off don’t forget your blackface at home. Stop being lazy when it comes to being offensive and learn to swing for the rafters ladies.

Fans are calling for “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder to be fired after the reality star shared a social media post that labeled her all-black getup “Nazi Chic.”

I’m not sure what exactly Stassi was going for. Most people universally agree that Nazis suck. When you’re a “celebrity” you’re supposed to keep quiet about religion, politics, and hate group affiliations if you would like to keep the checks coming in. Only when you hit Clint Eastwood’s age is when it’s the appropriate time to go full Gran Torino. Because no one takes anyone wearing adult diapers seriously. SS initials for your name that double as Third-Reich inspired accessories on Snapchat are just way too obvious. The hipper way to hate and offend is more subtle, like using the “OK” symbol in photos and swearing it’s not affiliated with white supremacy in any form when called out by the internet.

Photo Credit: Twitter / Instagram