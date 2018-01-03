Time’s Up For Sexual Intimidators According To Reese Witherspoon

An anti-sexual harassment justice league has just formed in Hollywood with Reese Witherspoon at the helm. Joining her are other big names like Shonda Rhimes and Eva Longoria. This is good news if you were downtrodden, down on your knees but still down on your luck when trying to cash-in after you showing a little skin. Reese is donning her movement “Time’s Up Now” which solely focuses on banishing sexual harassment and intimidation for females in show business. For the rest of the waitresses whose one-star tits get critiqued daily at truck stop diners the out of service HR number above the bathroom Acqua Di Gio cologne and condom dispenser is still your only option to end harassment. Witherspoon and others are allocating all their efforts for the higher-ups only.

Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes, Eva Longoria and more are taking action against sexual harassment in Hollywood. The women launched an initiative to help fight systemic sexual harassment in Hollywood and beyond on Monday, comprised of over 300 prominent actresses and female agents, writers, directors, producers and entertainment executives. Called “Time’s Up Now,” the movement was announced with an impassioned open letter signed by hundreds of women in show business. “This is a moment of solidarity, not a fashion moment,” Longoria told the NYT of the decision to wear black at the upcoming awards ceremony. “A vast majority of the women who had been contacted and planned to attend the ceremony pledged to participate.” Longoria continued, “For years, we’ve sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colors and our beautiful faces and our glamour. This time the industry can’t expect us to go up and twirl around. That’s not what this moment is about.” Time’s Up began meeting in early October after a wave of allegations was spurred by a slew of stories alleging sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein.

If women quit Hollywood borrowing cues from Greek theater is an option. Men playing women roles has been done before but after seeing James Franco in a dress I hope men and women can come up with a compromise. Is saying hello and hitting on women considered sexual harassment? What do women want? At the turn of the century Mel Gibson was the messiah with all the answers as long the broads weren’t Black, Jewish, or his baby-momma.

