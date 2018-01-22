Weekend TV Tits Roundup

January 22, 2018 | NSFW | Sam Robeson | Comments

This was a great weekend for TV tits, with an old faithful, a newbie, and a series premiere bringing the boobs for those of you who give a crap. The Chi star Birgundi Baker murdered the nudity game with a topless scene while Ruby Modine stripped down to get most likely a grab bag of STDs from Lip on Shameless. Finally, Natalie Joy Johnson went fully nude to get banged by two spit-swapping brothers during a devil’s threeway on the series premiere of High Maintenance. As David said to Jonathan in the Bible “Your love for me was wonderful, more wonderful than that of women.”

Head HERE for the NSFW scenes

