Weinstein Too Wide For Porn Parody

Who knew porn had standards. Once large and in charge but now only too large for a porn parody Harvey Weinstein is being chastised for his size by porn producers. The same production companies that make the smut versions of superhero films and celebrity drama-filled situations are refusing to do anything Weinstein related. The first reason why they say they won’t will shock you, the second reason makes more sense. The initial reason why Weinstein won’t get a porn parody is because he’s someone that hurt people. Going to call BS here because porn is business that makes bank on opportunities. The more uniquely depraved a porn is the higher amount on payday. The second reason Harvey won’t get a spoof is because finding a “talent” his size only to have him take his clothes off and reenact forcibly throat jousting some woman dumb enough to agree to the scene is the equivalent of AIDS for your eyes.

TMZ:

Harvey Weinstein won’t be parodied by the porn industry because the allegations made against him are just too nasty. We talked to a bunch of porn execs who tell us straight-up … they feel Harvey’s alleged conduct was disgusting … so he won’t get the Tiger Woods‘ spoof treatment. Joanna Angel — founder of BurningAngel.com — tells TMZ, “There are certain aesthetic standards for today’s male performers, and there is no one who remotely comes close to looking like Harvey Weinstein, nor should there be.”

Some studio somewhere will make a Weinstein spoof. Backlash in porn almost doesn’t exist and if feminists found out just how many of their White Knight boyfriends visited sites like Facial Abuse they’d hang themselves on the spot. One of the most popular videos back when KaZaa was around was a woman sleeping with a horse. Who hasn’t seen Two Girls One Cup or Lemon Party. A parody of Harvey is nowhere near one of the worst sexually related videos available to watch on internet.

