Weinstein Won’t Have To Worry About The Kids

Harvey Weinstein’s popularity rating in Hollywood doesn’t score too well at the moment but he hopes still caring about the kids will nab him a few points and move him up on the list. His ex-wife Eve Chilton asked for a judge to order Weinstein to set aside $5 million for child support owed on two teenage daughters. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz decided that #MeToo doesn’t mean a man has to shell out millions upfront when he’s never missed a payment. Harvey may be a scumbag but he’s a man of principle who pays his debts on time.

Weinstein’s lawyer, Steven Slipe, told the judge his client had “never not made a payment.” Judge Katz cited that track record in his ruling.

There’s a possibility Weinstein may skip out on the bill one day. Life starts to look less amazing after paying lawyers millions and still having a high probability of losing and being locked in a cell looming over your head. At the bottom of that self dug hole overdosing from heroin is the only thing that can make over-drafting checking accounts go away for good. Since the serial sexual harasser is denying every allegation against him it’s only a matter of time before the cost of his defense leaves him broke. If Eve is smart she’ll scale back on eating out and invest in a Sam’s Club card. It’s going to be a long winter once Harvey gets sentenced to the slammer.