Youtuber’s 15 Minutes Of Fame Up After Suicide Video

Logan Paul, one half of the most viral duo to dominate Youtube since PewDiePie, failed to issue a trigger warning before exploring a woodsy area known for suicides in Aokigahara, Japan. You know you’ve stepped in it when the entire cast of The View and celebrities on Twitter are calling you childish AF. Clearly the side effects an out-of-touch generation watching a video with a title that suggests the exploration of a “suicide forest” and expecting to find meme fodder instead of suicide victims. Aaron Paul, Piers Morgan, and Anna Akana are some of the more notable names on the long list of offended fairies. Racially ambiguous chameleon Chrissy Teigen even chimed in stating a career ruining mob mentality should come second to conversation. She, like every other level-headed person offering a sane solution in this era was met with hostility and backlash. But it was Aaron that won the award for most offended over Logan Paul’s antics channeling the apparition of the most elite aristocrat on her monthly with phrases like “how dare you, you disgust me, and go rot in hell.”

Dear @LoganPaul,



When my brother found my sister’s body, he screamed with horror & confusion & grief & tried to save her. That body was a person someone loved.



You do not walk into a suicide forest with a camera and claim mental health awareness. — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) January 2, 2018

YouTube star Logan Paul is facing backlash after he posted a video of himself and friends finding a hanging body in Japan’s Suicide Forrest. While Paul claimed that the video was supposed to be a “fun vlog” many think that Paul was making light of suicide, which is a serious issue. The original 15-minute video, which was posted on Sunday, December 31, showed Paul and friends traveling through a forest at the base of Japan’s Mount Fuji known as the “Suicide Forest”. The “Suicide Forest” is infamous for the high number of self-inflicted deaths that happen there per year. In the video, the group appears to discover a deceased body hanging from a tree. The most incendiary moment comes when Paul zooms in on the body while police are called. While the man’s face was blurred, the rest of his body was visible

Being accused of misogyny and rap flow infringement by FLOBOTS were the peak of his worries until this suicide video situation. Logan was forced to issue an apology. He has a ton of advertisers, a $200,000 vehicle, and mansion sized mortgage payments. This was a case of live by the sword, die by the sword. The same audience on the internet that made him famous also reminded him that he wasn’t untouchable or above trigger warnings.

Dear @LoganPaul,



How dare you! You disgust me. I can't believe that so many young people look up to you. So sad. Hopefully this latest video woke them up. You are pure trash. Plain and simple. Suicide is not a joke. Go rot in hell.



Ap — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) January 2, 2018

Image Credit: Youtube