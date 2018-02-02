Kelly Clarkson Eats For Newest ALS Challenge. Shocker (VIDEO)

What the hell is ALS? The world may never know, but the world will know which sassy and stoic celebrities get in on the newest ALS viral sensation – the #ALSPepperChallenge! The only diseases worthing giving a crap about coincide with choice Instagram-worthy moments, and if you’re not posting a video of yourself running in a tit cancer 5K captioned with a story about how your friend’s mom’s aunt third-removed bought a bra, then you better support the brave survivors of ALS. If it even can be survived. Who knows that’s the fun. And while fans of the disease used to be relegated to dousing themselves in ice water for the #IceBucketChallenge, now they can eat a hot pepper. Kelly Clarkson in particular heard the word “eat” and said “when, where” and is one of the first celebrities to go viral with her take on the challenge. The peppers look so cute and small in her gigantic hands that it’s actually pretty adorable.

For those not familiar with the rules of the game, celebrities are challenged to eat the peppers by fellow celebrities, and then once a chosen celebrity completes the challenge, he or she chooses other celebrities, generally at a higher tier of fame than themselves in order to increase their ALS points. Clarkson includes the caption with her video:

Get ready Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, and @OfficialAdamLevine for the #ALSPepperChallenge! Also, @BBlackstock I challenge you! #UrWelcomeFromYourLovingWife

I hope the fun never has to end! To put things in context, about 20,000 Americans are currently living with whatever the hell ALS is, while 400,000 people have MS, 5.5 million have Alzheimer’s disease, and over 14 million have cancer. I’m not saying that we shouldn’t care about people with ALS, I’m just saying that if you get any other disease, your main priority should still be not stepping into the lighting of someone filming their #ALSPepperChallenge.



Photo Credit: Twitter