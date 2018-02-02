Blind Item: Sexually Assaulted Co-Star Back For More Abuse In Franchise Reboot

Today’s Blind Item created quite the buzz in the office this morning, and basically the lesson learned is that there are a ton of assholes who have headlined projects of yesteryear currently in their reboot phase. There’s one kind of obvious guess here that I don’t want to give up, but the most creative left field guess I’ve heard is Sean Young from Ace Ventura. Hollywood is rumored to be limping to the barn with a reboot, and while Jim Carrey wasn’t an A+ lister at the time of the original, no one would be surprised if he assaulted everything on set right down to the glazed donuts on the craft service table, and Sean Young has been in the tabloids for being completely insane, leaving room for the idea that she could have parted with her money. OR is Kelly McGillis secretly coming back for Top Gun? Because a closeted Tom Cruise could have definitely played grab ass in order to prove how macho he is and how he definitely doesn’t need to think about having Val Kilmer’s balls dragged across his face in order to climax. Okay there are holes in that one, but it would be great. Check out the Blind Item below and give your best shot in the comments.



Did he sexually harass you? Yes

Did he sexually assault you? Yes

Did he treat you like crap most days you worked with him? Yes

Are you in debt and need a job desperately? Yes

So, will you work with him again and pretend he is the greatest? Yes

Welcome to the world of this reboot from back in the day that was a big hit for an at the time A+ lister and his co-star who has been in and out of the tabloid news the past year or two.

H/T: crazydaysandnights