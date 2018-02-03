Would You Hit It: Topless Bella Hadid Doggie Style

Japanese sex robot Bella Hadid appears to be crushing a dog with her robo strength in this new Instagram picture, and her most recent upgrade apparently allows her to create something that sort of registers as a human smile. Like in The Polar Express when Tom Hanks kind of looked like a man but also kind of looked like the last thing you see before you die in The Conjuring. But as far as Japanese sex robots go Hadid is getting increasingly convincing, and this new pic does a good job of obscuring the obvious engineering oversight on her Terminator hips. So, would you hit it? Let us know in the comments. And say some kind words for this definitely dead dog.

Photo Credit: Instagram