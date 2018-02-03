Jim Carrey Did Nothing Wrong

Jim Carrey is a man who has earned many monikers over the years. The aliases that the general public are most familiar with it comes to Carrey are crazy comedian canuck, DMT evangelist, free spirited herpes dealer, and alleged killer of Cathriona White. But lucky for Jim he can scratch the last one off the list permanently as the wrongful death lawsuit has been dismissed. Cathriona had to know what level of crazy she was dealing with the moment she agreed to be Carrey’s woman. All she needed to see was Jim during his Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee with Seinfeld to know any grown man standing on a diner table in broad daylight isn’t all there upstairs. Only mentally insane homeless people do that because they left their manners at home. The same home they could no longer afford to keep. The saying goes you don’t stick your dick in crazy, and for women you also don’t let crazy stick it’s dick in you.

A lawsuit brought against Jim Carrey over the death of his ex-girlfriend has been dismissed, the actor’s representative told TheWrap on Thursday. Carrey’s cross-complaint in response to the wrongful death suit has also been dismissed. The actor’s publicist had no further comment on the dismissal.

Jim just has a lot to hide. From the bumps you can’t see under his beard to how his girlfriend really died. Maybe he’ll come clean one day but for now he’s off the hook. I’d prefer seeing him back in comedy instead of doing art and drugs but that ship for him sailed a long time ago. You can only do peyote so many times before your life slowly unravels to the point of no return.

Photo Credit: Splash News