Kim Kardashian Releases Actual List Of Her 12 H8ers For Stank Juice

We always say that h8ers gonna h8, and we also always say that Kim Kardashian is a microwaved Fleshlight, and today these two very important facts convene to bring us Kim Kardashian’s official h8ers list featuring twelve people who are potentially even more terrible than her. Kardashian is initiating the pimping process for her upcoming gas station perfume set, and in order to create buzz, she casually Instagrammed of a bunch of Post-Its scrawled with celebrity names. She teased that she’s sending these people – who she calls out as “lovers and haters” – advanced samples of her stinky juice. And while the scents “Bae,” “BFF,” and “Ride or Die” will surely give all of them a rash, there are twelve names in particular that audiences are identifying as the “haters” who probably deserve to smell like eau de melted wax and Vagisil, at least according to Kim.

The eleven women and one man who shall hereby be referred to as h8ers forever and always are: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Piers Morgan, Naya Rivera, Janice Dickinson, Chloë Grace Moretz, Blac Chyna, Pink, Taylor Swift, Bette Midler, Wendy Williams, Chelsea Handler, and Sharon Osbourne. Kim can straight up kill all of them for all I care, and after they smell like her, they might want to die anyway. All of these people have wronged Kardashian in one way or another – though none as much as her el Groupono Tijuanan plastic surgeons – and if you really care about the stories behind each diss, you can head HERE. I read through all of it, and now I h8 myself.

Photo Credit: Instagram