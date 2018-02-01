Piers Morgan Intrigued At Kim K’s MeToo Participation

Piers Morgan is a man who likes to have something to say about most social issues. He’s also the unofficial gatekeeper of which women are allowed to be in Time’s Up, MeToo, or any other man hating movement at the moment. There isn’t anything more Morgan would like to do than to kick Kim Kardashian out of the finger pointing club since she’s a woman who can’t keep her clothes on or mouth shut. Piers is hellbent on figuring out how the removal of Kim’s clothing assists any movement in any way. She appeared on his radar when new photographs of the same tired old titties popped up on everyone’s timeline from Twitter to Instagram.

Piers Morgan doesn’t believe Kim Kardashian’s naked selfies are doing the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements any favors. Kim has been busy sharing hot shots of her body this week, exposing her breasts and butt in different photos, and after Morgan caught a glance, he jumped on Twitter to advise, “Oh put them away for goodness sake.”

As weird as it sounds, Kim actually isn’t the one wrong here. Kim is many things from a mother to a human being made mostly from plastic parts but one thing she isn’t is dishonest with herself. Kim contributes to MeToo the best way she knows how. Sharing. She showed everyone on the internet her fun bags so when men ask friends have they seen the newest pics of Kim’s tits they can say “yeah, me too.” If anything she’s including men and Morgan needs to calm down. She wears her harlot behavior on her sleeve like a soldier and hasn’t falsely cried rape.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Splash News / Backgrid USA / Pacific Coast News