Amber Heard Is Psychotic But Also Generous

Amber Heard contributed to Johnny Depp’s downfall. She walked away with a $7 million settlement, his sanity, and some furniture. Then she proceeded to slide in-between Elon Musk’s arms right after. But then for some reason, she had an epiphany and realized a relationship with a man worth billions was getting in the way of her acting career. Focusing on Aquaman is more important than sleeping with a man who manufactures self-driving automobiles. Her interesting life choices don’t end there. Due to the public considering her to be a lunatic and a gold digger, she decided to donate all proceeds scored from Johnny’s checkbook to charity. Which is commendable only to a certain degree. Because if she didn’t frame Depp for domestic violence she probably would have never donated.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles recently posted the annual report for 2017 to their website, and “Ms. Amber Heard” made their Honor Roll of Donors list. It didn’t specify how much she donated, but she was listed in the $1 million to $4,999,999 donation bracket. So that means Amber donated at least $1 million.

Maybe Johnny should set up a charity to receive donations himself. Between the split and his management mismanaging his money, he’s pretty much poor. And womanless. He really doesn’t have much else to live for now besides giving away his daughter when she decides to get married. Amber is still a gold digger and the amount of her offer to charity depends on how much she can score from a divorce. It’s a lot easier to be a nice person when you’re spending money that you never worked for.

Photo Credit: Pacific Coast News / Splash News / Backgrid USA