Whenever a woman doesn’t feel good about herself shopping or being superficial helps. It’s even better when you can combine the two and shop for new boobs. A-cup Anna Faris suffered from chubby boy chest most of her life. So after finishing up filming the House Bunny movie she decided to replace the two small pitcher’s mounds mounted on her upper region with something a little more womanly. It worked because she attracted Chris Pratt right after her divorce with Ben Indra. Better boobs always attract the better actors. Now that her and Pratt are going their separate ways she’ll need at least an m-cup to get another A-lister to look in her direction.

“I was always a negative-A cup, so when I was 30, I was getting a divorce… all of these new things were happening to me, so I got my breasts done,” Faris said. “It was f-cking awesome. I never, ever thought I’d do something like that. I always thought plastic surgery was caving in to ‘the man,’ you know? But it came down to a really simple thing: I wanted to fill out a bikini. “But plastic surgery forced her to question her feminist identity: “I’m still floored that I did it, because I am a staunch feminist. I kept thinking, ‘Am I betraying my own gender by doing this?'” “I wish that we were more supportive of each other,” she continued. “I think that people should be able to do whatever they want, whether it’s getting braces, bleaching their hair, getting extensions, getting a boob job, getting vaginal surgery or getting a nose job.”

Anna has transitioned from dating actors to cinematographers. She’s currently aware whether Michael Barrett is circumcised or not. It’s a step back but it’s better than being cheated on. Not many cinematographers get invited to the swank shindigs that offer the opportunity to have NSA sex with hot women like hor d’oeuvres. But her new relationship will most likely still fail because it’s a work relationship. She’s starring in Overboard while Michael works his magic in the background on the same film. And everyone knows love never lasts when it starts at work. It always ends with one lover in HR being offered an ultimatum after being accused of stalking or something similar.

Photo Credit: Splash News / Backgrid USA / Pacific Coast News