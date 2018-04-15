Blind Item: Actress Now Eating And Might Not Die After All

April 15, 2018 | celebrity | Sam Robeson | 0 Comments

Today’s Blind Item actress was in danger of wasting away, but thankfully has started eating. Obviously it’s Amy Schumer. She was a size six size, but is now finally putting meat on her bones thanks to her new chef husband. Hang in there girl!

_____________________

This former A/A- list mostly movie actress who has had a movie franchise and a tv movie franchise is actually regularly eating after her doctor told her she would die within a year. She either had to start eating or giving up booze/drugs so our actress started eating.

_____________________

H/T: Crazydaysandnights

Photo Credit: Backgrid

Tags: tara reid

