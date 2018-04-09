Brad Pitt Most Likely Banging MIT Professor Now

Brad Pitt is scouting common folk because elite vagina gets tiresome after awhile. Especially if it’s attached to Angelina Jolie. Brad isn’t the smartest man but he’s every woman’s wet dream so there aren’t too many women he can’t take down to pound town. He’s transitioning from raising kids with crazy lady with Angelina to MIT professor Neri Oxman. Somewhere in-between the two he attempted to pick up chicks at café shops but those women usually end up being tree huggers or just as kooky as the woman he just left. No sane person pays six dollars for a cortado just because they claim the beans came from Colombia. A place where that same six dollars is someone’s weekly salary. But instead of a fair price for fair trade, coffee bean prices are starting to look more like cocaine prices. Too bad common sense and sensible spending can’t be a complimentary import to indulge in along with that overpriced cup of Joe. But the women in Brad’s life don’t have to make sense because he has enough money to make mistakes in his love life. Hopefully he fairs better with this professor.

Brad Pitt is spending time with acclaimed architect and MIT professor Neri Oxman. It’s being reported that the 54-year-old actor, who is an architecture and design aficionado, struck up a friendship with the 42-year-old American-Israeli through an MIT architecture project. ‘Their friendship has not turned into romance … as both are cautious and this is, again, more of a professional friendship, but Brad is very interested in spending more time with Neri, she is fascinating.’

I have a feeling Pitt is going through a fetish phase. Educators screwing their students happens to be all the rage right now. Just before this Brad bid $120,000 just to take Emilia Clarke on a movie date. Angelina would make bank if she writes a tell-all book about what Brad likes in the bedroom because he’s leaving clues everywhere and looking very desperate in the process.

