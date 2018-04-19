Charlize Theron Depressed While Gaining Fifty-Pounds

Undergoing dramatic weight change for a movie role seems very 2000’s, but Charlize Theron didn’t get the memo, and for her role in the Diablo Cody flick Tully, she packed on an impressive fifty-pounds. But life isn’t easy for anyone, and even though Theron’s diet was as carefree as Amy Schumer’s while honeymooning with her enabler, Theron became depressed from eating so much crap. And probably from the ensuing looking like crap. Theron plays a haggard new mom in the flick (set to hit theaters May 4th) which is an interesting character choice considering that, at forty-two, if she had a kid in real life it would look like Gak. Via Entertainment Tonight:

I just I wanted to feel what this woman felt, and I think that was a way for me to get closer to her and get into that mindset. You know, it was a huge surprise to me. I got hit in the face pretty hard with depression. Yeah, for the first time in my life I was eating so much processed foods and I drank way too much sugar. I was not that fun to be around on this film. It was fun to go and have breakfast at In-N-Out and have two milkshakes. And then after three weeks, it’s not fun anymore. Like, all of a sudden you’re just done eating that amount and then it becomes a job. I would literally wake up at two in the morning and I’d have a cup of cold macaroni and cheese just next to me. I would wake up and I would just eat it…I would just, like, shove it in my throat. It’s hard to maintain that weight.

Well I think we can all agree that we have a newfound respect for Lena Dunham. Theron said that while it took her all of one celery stick to lose her Monster weight, now that she’s ancient, it took her a year and a half to shed the pounds she packed on for Tully. Cody and Theron’s previous collaboration Young Adult is pretty amazing, but I can’t help but feel that Theron’s talent really shines when she looks bangable. Watching a depressed fat Theron play a depressed frumpy mom. What a sell.

