Facebook Forced To Roll Out Feature To Erase Already Sent Messages

Mark Zuckerberg has been having a terrible month. Just within the last few weeks he’s been caught with his pants down more times than your average teenage couple caught by a cop in the back of a borrowed car. Public opinion is important. Sure huge companies love to secretly listen to your conversations with the help of digital assistants and scrape as much personal data as possible whenever you refuse to really dig into the fine print of a user agreement, but as long as they say they’re sorry when they’re caught it’s okay. Facebook admitted that the CEOs and other individuals at the top of the food chain had the ability to remove already sent messages as well as send self-destructing messages on Facebook messenger. The feature is fortunately being rolled out for everyone after privacy advocates called Zuck out for breach of user trust.

After a report in TechCrunch, the social media giant admitted that its top executives, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, can delete, or “unsend,” messages that have already landed in another user’s inbox. So how has Facebook responded? By apologizing and pledging to roll out the same feature for everyone. Until you and I and your great-aunt can “unsend” messages, the company’s executives will be barred from using the feature.

Zuckerberg looks more and more like a Silicon Valley super villain everyday. But at least as he’s hurtling towards a worldwide takeover he’s given us the ability to send women salacious messages then deny ever sending them after they disappear. He’s going to save countless men from metoo inspired restraining orders. Weinstein would even possibly be a free man right now if he had the ability to erase all of those shower voyeur invites from the text logs of all those women.

Photo Credit: Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan from Pacific Coast News / Splash News / Getty Images