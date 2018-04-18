Famous Fashion Director Doesn’t Care For MeToo Movement Or McGowan

Karl Lagerfeld is a pretty important name in the fashion industry. He has his own limited edition Barbie doll that was made in his image so he’s worthy of deity-like praise if you’re not some peon purchasing whatever Walmart has to offer in their clothing department. Recently he’s opened up how Rose McGowan’s MeToo movement has rubbed him the wrong way. Which says a lot because he’s German and gay in that order. He’s more interested in seeing his new boyfriend’s bratwurst and playing which hole would you like my wienerschnitzel before openly having an opinion on Hollywood issues. But he’s fed up. Because the metoo movement apparently leaked into the fashion industry with models requiring to give consent before doing things like posing. An act that’s apart of their job duty but can now be considered inappropriate if the order is given from a man.

Karl Lagerfeld shared his opinion about the movement. “I’m fed up with it,” he revealed. “What shocks me most in all of this are the starlets who have taken 20 years to remember what happened. Not to mention the fact there are no prosecution witnesses.” He continued that he will not change the way he approaches work now that #MeToo has gained momentum. “I read somewhere that now you must ask a model if she is comfortable with posing. It’s simply too much, from now on, as a designer, you can’t do anything.” He also discussed the misconduct accusations against the creative director at Interview magazine, Karl Templar, calling them untrue. “I don’t believe a single word of it. A girl complained he tried to pull her pants down and he is instantly excommunicated from a profession that up until then had venerated him. It’s unbelievable. If you don’t want your pants pulled about, don’t become a model! Join a nunnery, there’ll always be a place for you in the convent. They’re recruiting even!”

It’s sad that Karl needs to look over his shoulder now that all the part-time feminist are upset with him. He’s not supporting Weinstein just because he’s calling out women for making an issue where there isn’t one. No one put a gun to these women’s heads and forced them to model. If you don’t want to take your pants off for a photoshoot you can always find employment at your local fast food restaurant. Those jobs require the same level of skill as a model without the worry of being replaced by a robot.

While Lagerfeld does not stand with the #MeToo movement, he has voiced his disapproval of Harvey Weinstein’s actions. “I cannot stand Mr Weinstein. I had a problem with him at amfAR. I’ll spare you the details, but he isn’t exactly what you might call a man of his word.”

The sad part is that Rose is using some random nun as a prop for attention in addition to misquoting Lagerfeld on purpose to cause outrage and uproar. I highly doubt the same woman who hides drugs in her carry on and blames them on Weinstein when caught is hanging out with nuns in her spare time. Social media activism only goes so far. In reality elite women won’t ever chose feminism over designer handbags so whatever boycott of Chanel they believe will happen, won’t.

Karl Lagerfeld Slams #MeToo Movement: ‘If You Don’t Want Your Pants Pulled About, Join a Nunnery’. Karl, your cruelty is tired. You’ve made so much money off of women’s insecurities, time for you to ride off into the victim shaming sunset. #BoycottChanel #SisterIrene pic.twitter.com/JZfYIkyN4X — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 15, 2018

Karl Lagerfeld is fed up with the #MeToo. Well, I’m fed up with rich old entitled white guys with ponytails who make their money off women insecurities. https://t.co/uTPFg3SBNN — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) April 14, 2018

Photo Credit: Rose McGowan from Pacific Coast News / Splash News / Getty Images