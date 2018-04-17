Farrah Abraham Is Close To Winning Mother Of The Year

Any child that shares DNA with Farrah Abraham never had a chance. She’s never been the best mother or role model. She’s also a great example of why certain people shouldn’t be allowed to breed. But since it’s still legal for her kind to procreate Abraham has done her best to out-Kardashian Kim Kardashian when it comes to using kids for purposes they were never meant to be used for. Remember the time Kim let her lovely daughter take a semi-topless photo of her and everyone who spends too much time caring what other people do on the internet went nuts? Farrah decided to take that a little further and top Kim by having her daughter record her mother receiving butt injections.

Farrah went into detail for her followers about the procedure but used filters to give herself a cartoon cat face and to make her voice sound like she inhaled helium. “We’re putting sculpture in there. And we are just smoothing it out, keeping it normal, keeping it natural with our regular collagen, not any extra fillers,” Abraham said in a Snapchat filter that gave her a baby voice. “So this is really nice, easy, simple and it lasts for two years. I love this booty secret for summer. When Farrah got hate for the video, she said that she’s giving her daughter an education on health! “This is non-invasive just like blood work or getting shots. @FlawlessLasVegas did an amazing job and our children our curious so more power to Sophia learning about aesthetics & health.”

Farrah has to support herself somehow. Butt plumping is a great investment in her line of work. She’s a stripper and struggling single mother. I wouldn’t be shocked if the implants were complimentary for her fine service at CamSoda. She should be saluted for saving the internet from boredom, one naughty stream at a time. With any luck her child will aspire to be the surgical professional injecting her mother rather than the woman she calls mom, bent over once again in a room full of people feeling up her nether regions. I’m keeping my fingers crossed hoping she doesn’t get pregnant before learning algebra.

