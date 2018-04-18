Former Disney Child Star Arrested Without Pants By Bounty Hunter

One thing the world needs less of right now is glorified vigilantes with guns going after druggies with outstanding warrants. The bounty hunter shootout in a car dealership was unnecessary, no one wants to almost die buying a new Hyundai. Honestly, these idiots put the public at risk every single time and they all have the same exact personality. Descendants of indentured servants who take Call of Duty way too seriously while failing to meet the requirements to become an actual officer of the law. But on the other hand they do make amazing entertainment. Dog The Bounty Hunter was a white trash success story. His wife shared the same physique as the average lawn gnome and Dog always had a pink hue from downing a combo of Monster energy drink and Busch beer before filming. It was nice seeing him win. Unfortunately, he didn’t get the opportunity to arrest former Disney alum Orlando Brown. It would have made for a great guest star episode.

Former Disney star was captured by bounty hunters at a home in Las Vegas and arrested. Apparently, there was an outstanding warrant on him. Brown was hiding in a closet on the second floor of the residence when he was found by bounty hunters during an early morning raid. He was wearing boxer shorts, a T-shirt and was barefoot when they cuffed him. The bounty hunter, whose name is Lucky, said he had legal paperwork and a warrant to enter the property to look for Brown.

Former childhood stars never fare well. It’s impressive to see someone on your television at one point then hear about them hiding in a closet in their underwear. Dog’s show was canceled after his racist remarks. And it looks like Lucky won’t ever get a deal with A&E dropping N-bombs after having one too many 99 cent Rip It energy drink Natty Ice cocktail combos.

[See Orlando Brown Arrested In His Underwear From TMZ]



Photo Credit: Raven-Symone from Backgrid USA / Getty Images / Splash News